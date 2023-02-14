Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Atlas Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of ATLX opened at $6.90 on Monday. Atlas Lithium has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $23.55.
About Atlas Lithium
