Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Atlas Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of ATLX opened at $6.90 on Monday. Atlas Lithium has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

