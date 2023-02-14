Augur Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.85 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Augur token can now be bought for about $8.53 or 0.00038642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $93.85 million and approximately $56.51 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002329 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00433258 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,325.22 or 0.28699774 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000172 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
