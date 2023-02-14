Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Trading Up 4.9%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 34,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 55,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Aurion Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$75.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.