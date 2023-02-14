Aurora Innovation (AUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of AUR opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.67. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares in the company, valued at $519,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aurora Innovation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 1,015,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 95.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 816,506 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

