Aurora Innovation (AUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aurora Innovation Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of AUR opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.67. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares in the company, valued at $519,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Innovation (AUR)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.