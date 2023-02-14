Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. 1,364,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,300,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 4.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

About Aurora Innovation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. FMR LLC raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after buying an additional 4,755,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,096 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,386,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth about $2,431,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

