Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. 1,364,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,300,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
Aurora Innovation Trading Down 4.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Innovation (AUR)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.