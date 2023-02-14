Autoliv (ALV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/7/2023 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $97.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2023 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/31/2023 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/31/2023 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2023 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2023 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $94.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2023 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $112.00.
- 1/28/2023 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/20/2023 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/13/2023 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2023 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/2/2023 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
ALV opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $103.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In other Autoliv news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,993.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.
