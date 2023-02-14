Autoliv (ALV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/7/2023 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $97.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2023 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2023 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/31/2023 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $94.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $112.00.

1/28/2023 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/20/2023 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2023 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/2/2023 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ALV opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $103.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other Autoliv news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,993.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 36,143.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,855 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,778 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $69,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $17,567,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

