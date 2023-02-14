Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Update

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 40,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

AVTX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. 3,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,855. Avalo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $11.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AVTX. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

