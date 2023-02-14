Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Update

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 40,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %
AVTX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. 3,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,855. Avalo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $11.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on AVTX. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.
