AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Citigroup

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.
AVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance
Shares of AVB stock opened at $181.19 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.56 and a 200-day moving average of $181.67. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
- Ralph Lauren Just Became A Must Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.