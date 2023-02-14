AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Citigroup

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $181.19 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.56 and a 200-day moving average of $181.67. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

About AvalonBay Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 506.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $5,314,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,523,000 after purchasing an additional 47,467 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.