Avantax (AVTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Avantax to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avantax Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AVTA opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. Avantax has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Avantax Company Profile

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

