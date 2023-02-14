Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) in the last few weeks:

1/30/2023 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Axalta Coating Systems was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

1/30/2023 – Axalta Coating Systems was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.19 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.29.

1/27/2023 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Axalta Coating Systems was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/12/2023 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Axalta Coating Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/12/2023 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Axalta Coating Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/27/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 248,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

