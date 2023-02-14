Axie Infinity Reaches Market Capitalization of $956.15 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $9.48 or 0.00043704 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $956.15 million and $86.24 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031761 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001910 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019810 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00218668 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00022143 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,910,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,910,035.41240501 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.50742647 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $101,089,673.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

