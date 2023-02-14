Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Azure Power Global Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $163.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Azure Power Global

About Azure Power Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

