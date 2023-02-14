Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Azure Power Global Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $163.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Trading of Azure Power Global
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.