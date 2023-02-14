B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Short Interest Down 27.8% in January

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RILYL stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.4609 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

