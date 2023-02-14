Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells $10,960.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $10,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,000 shares in the company, valued at $997,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $11,000.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $13,880.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $14,480.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $15,420.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $14,260.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $15,140.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $14,780.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $13,760.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $12,280.00.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.45. 76,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,972. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $15.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

