Badger DAO Hits Market Capitalization of $55.12 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for $2.91 or 0.00013095 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $55.12 million and $4.19 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,954,438 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

