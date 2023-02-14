Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 123.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,754. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

