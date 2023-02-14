Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Bally’s to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.94. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $10,735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,589,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330,587.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 83.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 218.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bally’s by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bally’s by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

