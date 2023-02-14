Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Bought by North Reef Capital Management LP

North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 269.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,675 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,293 shares during the quarter. Banc of California comprises about 1.0% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 56,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 13,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $222,214.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,307.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

