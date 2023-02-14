Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.13

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.13 and last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 44588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBBK. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bancorp to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $152,614.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at $902,819.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Bancorp by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,227 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

