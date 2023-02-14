BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 73.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $128,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point decreased their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

BankUnited Stock Down 0.2 %

BankUnited stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,419. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

