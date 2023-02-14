Barclays Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $177.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $165.00 to $177.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.30.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $136.00 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $143.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.29.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $947,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,887 shares of company stock valued at $8,794,165. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

