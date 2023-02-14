Barclays Increases Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $19.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $17.71 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $49,759.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $425,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 3,585 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $49,759.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $425,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

