Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 184.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560,928 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Aptiv worth $188,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 14.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $6.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.36. 1,341,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $147.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.