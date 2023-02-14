Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,245,062 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $73,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after buying an additional 275,631 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,899,000 after buying an additional 221,350 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 492,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 169,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TCBI. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.82. The stock had a trading volume of 53,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,728. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.66. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $575,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $91,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $279,524. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,288 shares of company stock worth $264,997 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company has offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country.

