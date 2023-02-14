Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,271,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,349 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.33% of Valero Energy worth $135,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 53.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10,294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after acquiring an additional 700,532 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,571,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,017,000 after buying an additional 592,695 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.24. 805,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.02 and a 200 day moving average of $123.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.