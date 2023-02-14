Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases 695,648 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 695,648 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 2.0% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $490,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $572,490,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,816,000 after buying an additional 2,052,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after buying an additional 1,380,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 20,630.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 986,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 981,607 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded up $3.03 on Tuesday, reaching $69.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,572,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,512. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.98. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $107.89.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.