Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 121,999 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,980,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,999 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts makes up about 1.9% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 4.96% of Advance Auto Parts worth $465,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,508,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 52,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. UBS Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.09. 158,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,769. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.52 and a 1-year high of $231.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

