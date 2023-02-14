Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 12,607 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,789,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,607 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $99,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 331,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after buying an additional 135,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 120,033 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.2% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 601,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $11,397,000.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,560,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $109,214,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,180,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,625,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,219,532 shares of company stock valued at $158,910,530 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.09. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.43.

HHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

