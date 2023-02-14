Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 4,722,352 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,139,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722,352 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $261,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
