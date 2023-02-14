Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 688,666 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,618,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,666 shares during the quarter. Aramark accounts for 1.6% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $393,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aramark

Aramark Price Performance

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aramark stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Aramark Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.