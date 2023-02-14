Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 696,307 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,402,681 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 696,307 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.10% of Las Vegas Sands worth $315,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,607 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 698,596 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after buying an additional 387,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,032 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $22,855,000 after buying an additional 34,230 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 42,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 168.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,141 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 28,349 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.50. 740,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,630,379. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

