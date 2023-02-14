Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 26th. This is a boost from Beach Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

