Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Short Interest Up 19.2% in January

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $65.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BECN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,185 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at $843,735,262.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

