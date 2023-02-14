Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $247.25 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.83.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

