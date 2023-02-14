Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

BSY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 703,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 703,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,716.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,297,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,056,283.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,822 shares of company stock worth $3,443,608. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,221,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 72,820 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,484,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,868,000 after buying an additional 128,636 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

