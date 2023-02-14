BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Short Interest Up 31.1% in January

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BGC Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,067,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,334,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 21,126 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BGC Partners by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,837,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 329,909 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,424,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,139,000 after acquiring an additional 245,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. 624,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.64.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

