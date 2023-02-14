Biconomy Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.63 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. Biconomy has a total market cap of $163.93 million and $5.63 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Biconomy has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00428079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,163.62 or 0.28356735 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Biconomy

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,902,110 tokens. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

