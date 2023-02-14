Biconomy Trading Down 12.3% This Week (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $171.52 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,902,110 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

