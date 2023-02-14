Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 502 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.46. 4,825,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,116,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $196.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

