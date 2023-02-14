Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

NYSE:ECL traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.47. The stock had a trading volume of 928,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,540. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $186.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

