Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after buying an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,011,000 after acquiring an additional 242,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after acquiring an additional 141,733 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,232,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 3.1 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $7.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,530. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.84. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.74.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

