Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,992 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 393,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,764. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47.

