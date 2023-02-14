Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 171 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.69. 47,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,875. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $88.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.83.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

