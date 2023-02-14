Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,802 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $271,661,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $194,138,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,262,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,228,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,099,000 after acquiring an additional 807,107 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,885. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $105.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

