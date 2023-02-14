Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.80. The company had a trading volume of 184,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,037. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average is $67.34.

