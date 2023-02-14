BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BioPlus Acquisition Price Performance

BioPlus Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,875. BioPlus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

Institutional Trading of BioPlus Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,152,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,410,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,098,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,940,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

