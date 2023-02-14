Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $76.81 Million

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Bitcoin Latinum has a market cap of $76.81 million and $12.96 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001898 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 35% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

