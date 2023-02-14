Bitcoin Latinum Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $72.97 (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 64.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002110 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $72.97 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded up 53.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00430322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,293.58 or 0.28505326 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

