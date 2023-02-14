BitShares Price Tops $0.0108 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $730,529.18 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008319 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005158 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001986 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

