BitShares Price Tops $0.0108 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $730,529.18 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011659 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004769 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008319 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001027 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005158 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001986 BTC.
BitShares Coin Profile
BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.
Buying and Selling BitShares
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.