BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $586-596 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $607.20 million. BlackLine also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.15-0.17 EPS.

BlackLine Price Performance

BL traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.57. 870,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.57. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $79.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut BlackLine from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $119,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,512 shares of company stock worth $219,722. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 1,062.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BlackLine by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

